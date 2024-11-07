Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.40. Conduent shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 240,023 shares traded.
Conduent Trading Up 11.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $670.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. Conduent had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $811.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Conduent
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.