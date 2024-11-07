Contrasting American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

American Lithium has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -17.25% -16.87% Silver Bull Resources N/A -2.58% -2.31%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$29.55 million ($0.10) -7.35 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$1.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares American Lithium and Silver Bull Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Lithium and Silver Bull Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 1 3.50 Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

American Lithium currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 342.18%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Lithium beats Silver Bull Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

