Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for InterRent REIT

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Cormark increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$61.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

