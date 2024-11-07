Cormark Has Bearish Estimate for STERIS’ FY2024 Earnings

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90.
STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$231.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$226.20 million.
STERIS’ Stock Performance
STERIS’ Company Profile
STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.
