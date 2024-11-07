Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) to Issue $0.12 — Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1224 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.