Coty (NYSE:COTY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Coty Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. Coty has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Coty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Coty by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Coty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

