Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,039 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

