Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $9.77 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,061,000 after acquiring an additional 474,653 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ASML by 18.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,173,000 after purchasing an additional 194,357 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ASML by 4,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after buying an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,300,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $661.43 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $633.53 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $260.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $780.47 and a 200-day moving average of $892.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

