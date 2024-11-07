CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $200.05 and last traded at $200.05, with a volume of 4787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

CRA International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.69.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. CRA International had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $167.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,187,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CRA International news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $155,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,161.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,720. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 55.3% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in CRA International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

