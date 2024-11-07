Craig Hallum Issues Positive Forecast for Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Price

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SANM

Sanmina Stock Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at $83,506,043.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 108.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth $116,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 40.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Sanmina by 25.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.