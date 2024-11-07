Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 150.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,503,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 28,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $313.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.99. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.13.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

