Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.3 %

Pfizer stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

