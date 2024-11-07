Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,158 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $236,258,000 after purchasing an additional 691,288 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 435,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $108,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.28.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $254.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.30 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $1,025,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,150,716.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $1,025,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,786 shares in the company, valued at $33,150,716.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,487.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,187 shares of company stock valued at $15,213,544. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.