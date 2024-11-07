Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 162.50 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 163.30 ($2.13), with a volume of 990651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.80 ($2.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 215 ($2.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 216.40 ($2.82).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 216.23. The company has a market cap of £418.57 million, a PE ratio of -1,633.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

