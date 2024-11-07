Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 161 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,402.4% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3,760.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $178.67 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.30 and a 52-week high of $179.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.65 and its 200 day moving average is $159.95. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

