Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in CGI by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 82,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

CGI Trading Down 0.3 %

GIB opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day moving average of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.92 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.