Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $271.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $272.02.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

