Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

IJJ stock opened at $131.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.00 and its 200-day moving average is $118.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.75 and a 1 year high of $131.30.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

