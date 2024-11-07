Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,028 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 32,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,383,000 after acquiring an additional 281,554 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IEF opened at $93.25 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
