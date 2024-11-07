Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 8,248 Shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSR opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.76 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.0899 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.