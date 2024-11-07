Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 8,248 Shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSR opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.76 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.
The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.
