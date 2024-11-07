Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 3077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.43).

Crimson Tide Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10,500.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.41.

About Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

