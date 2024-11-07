Critical Review: Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) vs. SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of SR Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SR Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SR Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SR Bancorp 2.25% 0.50% 0.10% Hingham Institution for Savings 10.95% 2.28% 0.21%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SR Bancorp $30.62 million 3.40 -$10.86 million $0.12 92.08 Hingham Institution for Savings $190.57 million 3.16 $26.37 million $10.56 26.51

This table compares SR Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp. Hingham Institution for Savings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SR Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats SR Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of offices in Boston; Washington, D.C.; and San Francisco Bay Area. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

