Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.1 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.10-$0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of CCRN stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,453. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $410.79 million, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

