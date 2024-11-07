CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 909,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $57,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $61.61 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

