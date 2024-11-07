Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 939,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,657. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $110.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $378,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,497.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,944 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

