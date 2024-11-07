D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 303 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $245.72 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $257.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

