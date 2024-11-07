D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $293.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $214.06 and a one year high of $293.61. The company has a market cap of $439.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.85.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

