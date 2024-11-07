D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average is $84.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

