D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $478.77 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $453.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,362 shares of company stock worth $11,450,695 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.