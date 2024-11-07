D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after acquiring an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,432 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $1,171,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $970,951,000 after acquiring an additional 173,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,947 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $172.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day moving average is $182.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.15 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.29.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

