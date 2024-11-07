Dalrada Financial Corporation filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 23, 2024, announcing the nomination of Roger Campos to its Board of Directors, effective on the same date. Roger Campos, a well-respected figure in the business community, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Board.

Campos currently serves as the Founder and Chairman/CEO of the Minority Business RoundTable (MBRT), which was established in 2002. MBRT is known as the first national organization for CEOs of Asian American, Hispanic American, African American, and Native American-owned businesses. His role in MBRT involves providing a national platform for CEOs from diverse backgrounds to address public policy issues, federal procurement, access to capital, and business relationships with large corporations and government entities.

Prior to his tenure with MBRT, Campos was appointed by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to various influential positions. During the Governor’s terms, he served as Maryland’s first Business Ombudsman and Assistant Secretary for Project C.O.R.E, focusing on economic development and small business growth in Baltimore City.

Campos has held key executive positions, including Vice President of Government Relations for the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities and Special Consultant to the Administration of the Small Business Administration. His experiences in federal government roles, public service, and advocacy make him a valuable addition to Dalrada Financial Corporation’s Board of Directors.

Campos holds a Juris Doctorate degree from California Western School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in social sciences from the University of California at Santa Barbara. His extensive background in law and public service positions him as a prominent national leader in supplier diversity, access to contracts, and capital with government entities.

Brian Bonar, an Officer and Director of Dalrada Financial Corporation, signed off on the report as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The addition of Roger Campos to the Board of Directors signifies Dalrada’s commitment to diversity, expertise, and strategic leadership in its governance structure.

