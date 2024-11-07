David J Yvars Group Buys Shares of 394 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $543.36 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $398.21 and a 1-year high of $544.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $523.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.44. The company has a market cap of $492.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

