Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

DE stock opened at $407.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.56. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

