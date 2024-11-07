Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.350 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Deluxe Trading Up 8.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Deluxe stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. 482,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,649. The company has a market capitalization of $915.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $53,805.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 178,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

See Also

