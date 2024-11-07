Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in eBay were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

