Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Chubb were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $961,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $280.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $216.26 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

