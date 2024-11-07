Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $155.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

