Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $210,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 36,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.29.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $380.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.38 and its 200 day moving average is $338.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $249.49 and a fifty-two week high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

