Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $149.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

NYSE APO opened at $163.67 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $82.71 and a 1 year high of $166.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 19.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

