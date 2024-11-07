Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $529.00 to $531.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $539.41. The stock had a trading volume of 45,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $510.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner has a one year low of $396.60 and a one year high of $542.13.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,915. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,899 shares of company stock valued at $24,959,886. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Gartner by 23.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

