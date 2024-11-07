Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

DHLGY stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Post to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.