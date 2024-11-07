Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.24 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of FANG opened at $183.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.55. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.64.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

