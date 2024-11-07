DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,642,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,072,000 after buying an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $126,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 229,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.1% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

