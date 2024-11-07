DigiByte (DGB) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $104.69 million and $3.49 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,644.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.86 or 0.00500843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00093865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.00212794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00026040 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00068476 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,349,469,079 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

