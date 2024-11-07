Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

