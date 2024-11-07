Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Holdings Lifted by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $34.80 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

