Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.80, but opened at $43.91. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 9,045,709 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 43.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

