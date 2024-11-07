Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.98, but opened at $15.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 88,974,877 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0803 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLL. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,794,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $869,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $522,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 14.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,194 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.