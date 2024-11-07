Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.98, but opened at $15.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 88,974,877 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0803 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.
