Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,214 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $202.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a one year low of $129.63 and a one year high of $204.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.43 and a 200 day moving average of $183.42.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

