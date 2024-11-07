Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$18.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cormark cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.75 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$20.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.45. The stock has a market cap of C$339.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.21. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.90 and a 52 week high of C$23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31.

In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.24, for a total value of C$326,975.04. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Kellie Leitch sold 1,784 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total transaction of C$40,455.23. Also, Director Jane Gavan sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.24, for a total transaction of C$326,975.04. Insiders own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

